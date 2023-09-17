Is Death Note 2 Still Happening At Netflix Or Has Its Name Been Written In The Book?

Netflix's track record with producing live-action anime is mixed, at best. The streamer's "One Piece" series has already been renewed, but the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" was a swiftly-canceled mess.

Their most infamous project, however, is probably "Death Note." This story, first told by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata in a mega-popular manga, focuses on the Japanese teenager Light Yagami. One day, a notebook falls from the sky into Light's lap. Dropped by a Shinigami (a Japanese death god) named Ryuk, the "death note" will kill anyone whose name is written on its pages. Light decides to purge the world of evil by using the Death Note to kill high-profile criminals, becoming a serial killer himself in the process. Dubbed "Kira" (a Japanese pronunciation of "Killer"), he gains allies (deludedly loyal pop idol Misa Amane) and adversaries (eccentric master detective L).

This 2017 film, directed by Adam Wingard, transposed this story to Seattle. This Americanization resulted in Light Turner (Nat Wolff) and "Mia Sutton" (Margaret Qualley). L (LaKeith Stanfield) and Ryuk (Willem Dafoe) come through closer to their original incarnations. But thanks to the whitewashing and plenty of other problems, the reviews for "Death Note" were not kind. As for fans? They hated it so much that Wingard deleted his Twitter account after harassment from some.

However, there was talk about a sequel even before release; Wingard pitched "Death Note" to Netflix as a "two-film series, maybe three." The first film was apparently a "sizable success," per Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos — though without Netflix releasing viewership numbers, we can't know how sizable — and word about a sequel first came in August 2018. What's happened since?