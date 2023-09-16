Barbie: A Touch Of Magic Is The Perfect Streaming Chaser For The Gerwig Generation

If you're not well-versed in the extended Barbie universe of animated films and TV shows, you're in luck, because the new Netflix series "Barbie: A Touch of Magic" is the perfect streaming chaser for those still riding the high of Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" movie. While the Barbie brand has been equal parts loved and at the center of controversy for over half a century, Mattel has been seriously putting in the work to make sure that every child feels seen, loved, and affirmed by Barbie.

So while it may have been groundbreaking for some to hear America Ferrera's monologue about womanhood in "Barbie," these sorts of lessons have been at the core of animated Barbie (especially the Barbie Vlog series on YouTube) for quite some time. In the lead-up to Gerwig's "Barbie," the 2012 animated series "Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse" routinely hit the top 10 on Netflix, and a whole new audience got the chance to discover ... "Holy crap, these Barbie shows are hilarious."

This is to say that there was a lot of pressure for "Barbie: A Touch of Magic" to succeed because it's a show that can't just appeal to the Barbie fans "in the know," but also the revived fandom in the wake of "Barbie" becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023. Fortunately, this story of Barbie and Barbie (Malibu and Brooklyn, respectively) discovering a Pegasus is the perfect marriage of the animated nonsense the series are known for, and the sincerely deep conversations and camp comedy fans crave in a post-"Barbie" world.