Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Gave Barbie His Blessing To Make Fun Of 'Push'

This article contains spoilers for "Barbie."

I'm a '90s kid. I mean, I was actually a proper child in the '90s. I turned seven in the first year of the 21st century. When most people say they are '90s kids, they really mean they were born in the '80s and had their formative coming of age years in the '90s. Consequently, my relationship to the pop culture of the decade of my birth is rather odd, as those formative years for me were really the early 2000s. Micro-generations make a big difference.

Music, in particular, is a weak spot for me. I missed out on grunge, neo-soul, gangsta rap, and so much more. My popular music awareness started forming around the time of "Millennium" by the Backstreet Boys in 1999. So, I have no nostalgia for this era of music or, quite frankly, know much of it. When I decided to go back and listen to music before my time, I went to the '60s and '70s, not the '90s.

My lack of connection to the music of this era prevented me from fully connecting with two music-focused sequences in "Barbie." The first involved the Indigo Girls' "Closer To Fine," covered by Brandi and Catherine Carlile, which plays every time Barbie drives her car. I'd never heard this song before. The second is a significant comic showcase for Ryan Gosling and his fellow Kens where they perform a cover of Matchbox Twenty's "Push," incorrectly believing they are wooing the Barbies. I'd only heard the song in passing, so while everyone around me was guffawing at the song choice, I was only lightly chuckling at the scene's intention.

Obviously, the scene is lovingly making fun of this song, but luckily for Greta Gerwig, lead singer/songwriter Rob Thomas was totally game for it.