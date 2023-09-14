Disney+ Hit A New Record Thanks To The Little Mermaid

If the breathless tone in Disney's latest PR announcement is to be believed, this year's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" is well on its way to conquering air, land, and sea. After a fairly solid theatrical box office run that saw the film perform well domestically and somewhat less so internationally (all told, the film has fallen well short of the billion-dollar standard set by past successes like "The Lion King" or "Aladdin"), the film made its PVOD debut back in July and is set to arrive on physical media later this month, where shareholders surely hope it will continue to rake in the dough. But streaming might as well be considered the final frontier for the Halle Bailey-starring blockbuster and, according to the studio, the film's debut on Disney+ has shattered a new record.

Disney didn't hesitate to take to its official website and announce that "The Little Mermaid" made waves upon its recent premiere on Disney+ streaming. According to the press release, the remake racked up 16 million "views" in only its first five days, making it the company's "most viewed Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since 'Hocus Pocus 2.'" That certainly sounds like another serious accomplishment on top of the movie's other successes, proving that the "Go woke, go broke" crowd has once again failed to account for a very simple idea: the vast majority of general audiences (meaning the average person who spends more time offline than online) just don't care about all the culture war nonsense that YouTubers peddle on a regular basis.

But, as is usually the case with these sorts of internal metrics, a deeper look at the numbers demands more critical analysis.