How To Watch The Little Mermaid At Home

Now that its theatrical release window is drawing to a close, you could say that Disney's "The Little Mermaid" live-action remake is about to become part of your world ... again. The latest studio effort to exhume its own classic animated movies and give them a new coat of VFX-driven paint proved to be a modest success with critics and audience members who turned out to see it on the big screen (you can read /Film's original review by Vanessa Armstrong here), although it's been a very different story elsewhere among worldwide box office tallies — our very own Ryan Scott broke down the numbers here. While it won't be the $1 billion smash-hit that Disney and its shareholders were likely hoping for, it's tough to imagine that these live-action remakes (though maybe "photorealistic" would be more accurate) won't continue until morale improves.

On that note, there's at least some good news to go around. Not only did "The Little Mermaid" feature a star-making turn from the immensely talented Halle Bailey, but it's also a big deal that The Powers That Be are committing to a physical release even as the film is set to arrive on PVOD streaming. Today, Disney announced the official dates for when fans can buy or rent "The Little Mermaid" online and eventually purchase the DVD and Blu-ray for themselves, marking the occasion with a new television spot featuring the film's remix of the classic song "Under the Sea."