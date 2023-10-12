Why The Fall Of The House Of Usher Will Be Mike Flanagan's Final Netflix Show

If his breakup with Netflix was a Taylor Swift playlist, Flanagan would appear to be on the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" track. Not too long ago, he took to BluSky to vent about some of the more infuriating feedback he received from Netflix executives while developing "Midnight Mass," culminating with what he called "the stupidest scene I've ever filmed." Further proving there's not a lot of love lost between the two following their split, Flanagan also posted on Tumblr about the time Netflix apparently said it was going to make all of his series available on Blu-ray as a box set, only to backtrack on its promise with nary an explanation more specific than "Physical media just isn't a priority for the company."

Flanagan's departure is unquestionably a loss for Netflix. Virtually every project he's developed for the company has been a hit with critics. Even "The Midnight Club," which certain members of the /Film team found rather disappointing (this is where I'll also tell on myself and admit that, as much as I love Flanagan's oeuvre in general, I bailed on the show part-way through), amassed a fairly sizable fanbase of younger viewers. Or, at the very least, enough so for Flanagan to take to Tumblr to reveal what would've gone down in season 2 after it was axed.

Flanagan's internet-savvy and willingness to speak his mind freely on social media have similarly endeared him to viewers of the Gen Z or younger crowd as much as Millennials, Gen-Xers, and the like. There's nothing to prevent them from following Flanagan to Amazon for their horror fix going forward, rather than latching onto whatever replacement Netflix ultimately comes up with for the Flana-verse.

