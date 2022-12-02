Will Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club Be Back For Season 2?

Hot on the heels of the news that Mike Flanagan is departing Netflix in a new exclusive deal with Amazon Studios comes the unfortunate but not-so-surprising confirmation that "The Midnight Club" has been canceled.

Unlike Flanagan's previous Netflix efforts, "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and the upcoming "The Fall of the House of Usher," "The Midnight Club" was not meant to be a miniseries. Co-created by Flanagan and Leah Fong, the show, per the official Netflix synopsis, centers on "a hospice for terminally ill young adults," where "eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond." It's based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike, but the central premise of teens meeting to tell stories allowed for adaptations of other Pike stories to be featured.

The Wrap reports that streaming ratings for "The Midnight Club" may have played into its cancellation. It slipped out of the Netflix Top 10 after three weeks and apparently did not build up enough viewership to justify the show's cost. It's unclear if Flanagan's departure for Amazon Studios was also a factor, or if it was the other way around and the show's cancellation helped lead to him leaving his longtime streaming home for a new partnership that will see his projects headed to Prime Video.