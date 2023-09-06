Why Ahsoka's Eye Of Scion Could Be A Bigger Threat Than The Death Star

Imagine if the Death Star was not only capable of interstellar travel and world-destroying potential, but also served as a conduit — or, rather, a harbinger — of an even more formidable evil than the Empire itself. It's tough to one-up an instrument of death that a movie like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" very purposefully likened to the atomic bomb but, at the end of the day, Grand Moff Tarkin's pet project can't quite measure up to the threat posed by the Eye of Scion. In terms of physical danger, sure, there's no contest. But as "Star Wars Rebels" so emphatically proved, some things are more deadly and terrifying than body counts.

The animated show's depiction of Thrawn showed him to have a cold, calculating, and practically omniscient mind for strategy. Unlike most Imperials, the Grand Admiral easily rose through the ranks of the Empire and won the trust of the most powerful higher-ups by using a scalpel instead of a blunt instrument. Yet even after his disappearance in the series finale of "Rebels" years prior, this era of the New Republic feels ripe for the relentless supervillain to make his grand return and take his place, as Ahsoka remarked (and as "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni himself previously commented), as the heir to the Empire.

By extension, any device that could free Thrawn from exile has to be considered just as much of a threat as the Grand Admiral himself. Ahsoka recognizes this early on when she urges Sabine to destroy the map to Thrawn and Ezra if push comes to shove. Now, having proven unable to abandon Ezra, we'll have to wait and see whether Sabine made the right choice or not.

