Ahsoka, And Everything You Need To Know About Hyperdrive Motivators

The first time we heard the phrase "hyperdrive motivator" was in "The Empire Strikes Back." C-3PO tells Han Solo that the hyperdrive motivator of the Millennium Falcon has been damaged, making it impossible to go into lightspeed. They need R2-D2 to fix it and help them escape the Empire.

The next time they come into play in a story is really "The Phantom Menace," where the hyperdrive motivator of the Queen's chrome J-Type 327 Nubian ship is damaged, stranding Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Amidala, and their entire entourage on Tatooine while they seek a replacement.

These components are vital to going at speeds faster than light. They're finicky, easily damaged, but extremely valuable and powerful. In order to get just a motivator for the Queen's ship, Qui-Gon had to resort to forcing Anakin Skywalker to fly in a deadly podrace to win enough to get a new motivator from Watto. Meanwhile, Han Solo is constantly having trouble with his hyperdrive in the Millennium Falcon, much to his chagrin.

Hyperspace itself is an alternate dimension in "Star Wars" that could be reached by traveling at speeds faster than the speed of light through specifically calculated hyperspace lanes. That's why hyperspace is able to travel at the speed of the story in pretty much any instance in "Star Wars" rather than adhering to any actual science about how light speed would work.