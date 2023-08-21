Meg 2 Swims Past $300 Million At The Global Box Office, But Is That Enough?

Even though the movie hasn't made the biggest splash in the U.S., Warner Bros. has found a surprisingly decent late summer hit with "Meg 2: The Trench." Serving as a sequel to 2018's "The Meg" with Jason Statham returning to fight more megalodons, the blockbuster has quietly become a sizable hit overseas, particularly in China. With another big weekend in the books, the film has now passed the $300 million mark globally. The only question now is if it will have enough legs to actually become a real hit, or if it will merely avoid total disaster.

Director Ben Wheatley's "Meg 2" took in $6.73 million in its third weekend domestically, per The Numbers, as "Blue Beetle" defeated "Barbie" to take the top spot with a $25 million debut. More importantly, the creature feature added just shy of $22 million overseas, bringing its global total to $318.3 million. Nearly 80% of that total — $251.8 million, to be exact — has come from international markets, whereas North American ticket sales have only totaled $66.5 million. It's one of those examples where overseas moviegoers are going to straight-up bail this movie out, which happens from time to time (though it's been less frequent in the post-pandemic landscape).

Specifically, "The Trench" has made more than $105 million in China, making it one of the only Hollywood movies outside of "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" to make significant money in the country since the pandemic began. (Important context: This movie is actually a China-U.S. co-production, which explains a lot.) Hollywood can't really rely on China anymore, but in this case, it's probably going to be this movie's saving grace. With a $130 million budget and limited appeal stateside, Warner Bros. needs every penny outside of North America that it can get.