The Kens' Disco Jumpsuits In Barbie Caused Some Anxiety Behind The Scenes

Costuming can often serve as its own character in a film, and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" was no different. Gerwig enlisted Academy Award-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran to bring her vision to life, which included brand-new, original designs as well as recreations of some of the most famous fashions of Mattel's prodigal daughter. Durran's previous films include beloved historical dramas like "Atonement," "Pride & Prejudice," "Little Women," and "Cyrano," but she's also the costumer behind Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and the stressful "Nosedive" episode of "Black Mirror." This is to say that while Durran's name isn't synonymous with bright, bold colors (the way Mona May of "Clueless" and "Romy & Michele's High School Reunion" fame is, for example), no one should have ever doubted that Durran was going to deliver a masterful collection of magisterial designs.

During the production of "Barbie," the cast and crew had a rule that everyone would wear pink on Wednesdays (a reference to "Mean Girls"), further emphasizing the importance of the costumes and fashion on set. Durran's dedication to capturing the essence of Barbie was evident from the very beginning, but considering Barbie has been around for over 60 years, some of the most memorable looks were made with fabrics that aren't as easy to find anymore. One of the most prominent examples of this came when trying to put together the Kens' white and gold jogger jumpsuits as seen during Barbie's "giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song." As the jumpsuits were modeled after fashion from the late '60s and early '70s, Durran needed to find period-appropriate fabric that would allow the Kens to get their disco on.