The Barbie Set Had A Mean Girls-Esque Fashion Rule

Without a doubt, "Barbie" has become the cultural event of the summer, and with good reason. It's not only a smart sendup of gender politics, it's also one of the most enjoyable two hours you're likely to spend in a theater all year. That sense of joy and infectious spirit was also felt behind the scenes where most of the main cast bonded with star Margot Robbie throughout the production.

For starters, actor Simu Liu told People magazine that Robbie hosted a sleepover with all of the main Barbies featured in the film where "the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi." There were also group chats and themed movie nights curated by Robbie and her husband and co-producer Tom Ackerly. That kind of connection is definitely a rarity in Hollywood, and the chemistry between the actors and director Greta Gerwig absolutely translated to the big screen.

That sense of fun continued well into shooting, where Robbie came up with a way to keep up morale on set by instituting a mandatory dress code inspired by the new classic teen comedy "Mean Girls." Written by Tina Fey, the 2004 parody of high school hierarchy focused on the ever-popular girl clique known as the Plastics who ruled over North Shore High with an iron fist.

While filming "Barbie," Robbie's fashion rule worked as a clever call back to one of the most quotable lines from "Mean Girls," uttered by Plastics underling Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried): "On Wednesdays, we wear pink."