Margot Robbie's Yellow Barbie Dress Is More Than Just A Fashion Statement

This article contains spoilers for "Barbie."

As the movie says out loud, when a person thinks of a Barbie, the image of someone who looks like Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is likely what first pops into mind. Despite her decades of different looks and fashion choices, blonde hair, a big smile, and some sort of pink outfit have served as the unofficial Barbie uniform for over half of a century. And yet, at the end of the film, Barbie wears a soft, simple, yellow dress.

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran gave Variety the inside scoop. "The Barbies have gone through all of that stuff and they're now the most fulfilled versions of themselves," Durran said. "And that sets the scene for what's happening to Margot's Barbie as she's becoming human." Durran explained that all of the costumes in Barbieland weren't made to accentuate the softness of the human body. The bold shapes and firm garment lines give an artificial, toylike appearance to all of the Barbies, a reminder that they are children's playthings. However, the dress Stereotypical Barbie wears at the end looks like something anyone could buy at a local store. "The costume is a bias cut dress which drapes — it's not Barbie quality," Durran said.

The color was also intentional, a way to contrast the hyper-pink world of Barbieland. As it turns out, a yellow dress is the most popular Barbie outfit sold by Mattel over the last decade, and Durran wanted to honor the color's emerging popularity. She made the dress herself, as she did a majority of the costumes in the film, which allowed her to make the dress its own character. "We wanted a soft yellow and wanted it to have less pop, so we printed that yellow onto white silk, and because of the cut, it clings to the body," she said.