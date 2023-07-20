Greta Gerwig Refused To Part Ways With This Small But Significant Barbie Scene

In the film, Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives in the perfect world of Barbieland where everything is joyful and women run everything. The Barbies (and friends) believe they've been empowering real little girls and teaching them that they can be anything they dream of. However, things start to go wrong for Robbie's Barbie, and she's sent to the real world to discover what's happening. What she finds is the complete opposite of what she expected.

The scene itself takes place on a bench in the real world, where Barbie sees an older woman. Barbieland is full of dolls who are all around the same age, so this is completely new for her. She looks at this woman, smiles, and tells her she's beautiful. I will be completely honest and tell you I'm actually getting choked up just writing about it. Gerwig wasn't going to allow this moment to be passed over. She told the publication:

"I love that scene so much. And the older woman on the bench is the costume designer Ann Roth. She's a legend. It's a cul-de-sac of a moment, in a way — it doesn't lead anywhere. And in early cuts, looking at the movie, it was suggested, 'Well, you could cut it. And actually, the story would move on just the same.' And I said, 'If I cut the scene, I don't know what this movie is about.'"

By the way, Ann Roth has won Academy Awards for 1996's "The English Patient" and 2020's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and has been nominated for three more. She's also done costumes for "Mamma Mia!," "Closer," "Midnight Cowboy," and "The Birdcage."