Here's How You Can Watch Barbie At Home
Come on Barbie, let's go party ... without ever having to leave our mojo dojo casa houses! Thanks to "Barbie" fever sweeping the globe (with a mutual boost provided by the #Barbenheimer phenomenon), the Greta Gerwig-directed and Margot Robbie-starring blockbuster drove its pink convertible straight to the top of the box office charts, smashing its way into the vaunted billion-dollar club and becoming one of the top 25 highest grossing movies ever. Not bad for a so-called "girl's movie" that practically every angry YouTuber predicted would be the biggest casualty of the "Go woke, go broke" narrative, eh?
While the film is still raking in the dough in theaters worldwide (well, most of them, at least), Warner Bros. is already looking ahead to what will assuredly be a profitable and long-lasting shelf life once the film arrives on home media. That day is drawing nearer and nearer, as Variety reports that "Barbie" will debut on digital in just a few weeks: September 5, 2023, to be precise.
It's safe to say that theater owners and the industry at large really needed the twin billings of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" to produce as well as they did. Exceeding expectations on both fronts, the mega-blockbusters going head to head with each other and seemingly only driving more audiences to seek them out on the big screen has helped inject some life into an industry that's headed towards a significant slowdown. The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, necessitated by the AMPTP's dreadfully miscalculated gambit to hold out on providing a fair deal to both guilds, have resulted in various production shutdowns (most recently "Tron: Ares") and a significant blow to those dependent on movies and television to make a living.
So what better escape than "Barbie," which will soon be made available on digital!
How to watch Barbie at home
Slip on your "Barbie"-themed disco dance outfit, because the critically acclaimed and crowd-pleasing box office hit is about to be made available at a mojo dojo casa house near you. No details have yet been provided about the various bonus features, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and other extras that will most likely be included in the film's home media release, nor do we have an exact date on when fans can expect the DVD and Blu-ray to be made available for purchase. (Blu-ray.com currently lists the film as available for pre-order, though the physical media options come with the disclaimer of "No release date," so stay tuned to /Film for future updates.) But at least we now know when fans can purchase the film on digital: September 5, 2023. The buzzy release will be made available to purchase through all the major online retailers, from Amazon to Apple to everything in between.
Directed by "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" filmmaker Greta Gerwig, "Barbie" features a jam-packed cast made up of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling as (just) Ken, America Ferrera as Gloria, Ariana Greenblatt as her daughter Sasha, and Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, and even Dua Lipa as various Barbies. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, new "Doctor Who" star Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena came along for the ride as Kens, with Michael Cera rounding out the cast as poor, forgotten Allan. Fans can relive the entire experience right this second, as the film is currently still playing in theaters, but the countdown is officially on for when viewers can do so from the comfort of their own home, too.