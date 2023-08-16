Here's How You Can Watch Barbie At Home

Come on Barbie, let's go party ... without ever having to leave our mojo dojo casa houses! Thanks to "Barbie" fever sweeping the globe (with a mutual boost provided by the #Barbenheimer phenomenon), the Greta Gerwig-directed and Margot Robbie-starring blockbuster drove its pink convertible straight to the top of the box office charts, smashing its way into the vaunted billion-dollar club and becoming one of the top 25 highest grossing movies ever. Not bad for a so-called "girl's movie" that practically every angry YouTuber predicted would be the biggest casualty of the "Go woke, go broke" narrative, eh?

While the film is still raking in the dough in theaters worldwide (well, most of them, at least), Warner Bros. is already looking ahead to what will assuredly be a profitable and long-lasting shelf life once the film arrives on home media. That day is drawing nearer and nearer, as Variety reports that "Barbie" will debut on digital in just a few weeks: September 5, 2023, to be precise.

It's safe to say that theater owners and the industry at large really needed the twin billings of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" to produce as well as they did. Exceeding expectations on both fronts, the mega-blockbusters going head to head with each other and seemingly only driving more audiences to seek them out on the big screen has helped inject some life into an industry that's headed towards a significant slowdown. The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, necessitated by the AMPTP's dreadfully miscalculated gambit to hold out on providing a fair deal to both guilds, have resulted in various production shutdowns (most recently "Tron: Ares") and a significant blow to those dependent on movies and television to make a living.

So what better escape than "Barbie," which will soon be made available on digital!