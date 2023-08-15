Why Is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Digital Release Different From The Theatrical Cut?

No, neither your eyes nor your memory have deceived you. This isn't a case of the Mandela Effect waving over moviegoers on a global scale, either. If anyone's feeling like there's a slight amount of gaslighting going on regarding different versions of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" — even as the highly-anticipated sequel ended its theatrical run and was made available on digital — it turns out there's an explanation for that. Whether it's a good explanation or not, well, we'll leave that up to you.

/Film previously covered the head-scratching phenomenon of different versions of "Across the Spider-Verse" hitting theaters worldwide, as confused viewers took to social media to post their recollections of certain scenes and moments in the animated film playing out differently compared to others' experiences. While some chalked this up to the filmmakers directly leaning into the whole multiverse angle of it all, the real reason turned out to be far less fun.

Reports revealed that a combination of Sony's punishing work environment and super-producer Phil Lord's infamously indecisive management style combined to create an atmosphere of overwork and overstress for the animators tasked with making these films as visually spectacular as they are. Once public blowback to such revelations reached a fever pitch, fans understandably demanded change moving forward. (On a related note, these sorts of stories are exactly why the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain so important to the future of the hardworking artists in this industry.)

That's why it's doubly confusing to hear that changes continued to be made to "Across the Spider-Verse" even after the film's release. This time, differences have been spotted between the theatrical cut and the digital version now available on home media. Social media users quickly compiled a new list of changes, which you can see here. Now, the filmmakers are addressing this situation, too.