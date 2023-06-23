There Are Multiple Versions Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Playing In Theaters

Fans who have gone to see "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" multiple times in an attempt to soak up the movie's stunning animation and heartfelt story might be in for a surprise, as associate editor Andy Leviton has confirmed that multiple versions of the movie are currently playing in theaters. The high-energy, multiverse-hopping story is stuffed with more Easter eggs than any one viewer could catch on first watch, and apparently, some of them include lines or details that change depending on which version of the film you happen to be watching.

Leviton confirmed as much by sharing a tweet from Twitter user @balisonqs, who shared two recorded clips of the film including different versions of a scene featuring Greta Lee's artificial intelligence assistant Lyla. In one clip, Lyla points at Miguel (Oscar Isaac) after confirming that she's called for backup, but in another, she snaps a quick picture of the pair together with a bunny filter on her phone. "I was wondering when people might start noticing..." Leviton said in response. Incredibly, the film has been in theaters for three weeks, but this seems the first time talk of varying versions has gone viral.

Lyla's cheeky selfie isn't the only minor change that fans have reported; Leviton also confirmed a moment during which Jason Schwartzman's villain The Spot has slightly different dialogue. Elsewhere, eagle-eyed fans have compiled lists of the differences they've heard reported, which seem to be significant enough to reward repeat viewers, but minor enough that folks who aren't extremely focused on animation details and small asides may not even notice.