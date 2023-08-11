How A Wonder Woman Epiphany Led Gal Gadot To Make Heart Of Stone

Gal Gadot isn't a stranger to big franchises. She made her feature debut with "Fast & Furious," joining the property by playing a fan-favorite character who got one of the series' best death scenes — sort of. She also delivered the single best line in the entire Kenneth Branagh Hercule Poirot franchise with her role in "Death on the Nile" (even if the movie wasn't a big hit), and starred in the underrated action comedy "Knight and Day," which features a fantastic Tom Cruise performance.

It was Gadot's role in the DC Universe, mostly in the first "Wonder Woman," that made her a star (a role she got after reading scenes from a Tarantino movie during her audition). "Wonder Woman" also offered a glimpse at a bright future for the DC Universe that has yet to materialize — and even if it does, it will do so without Gadot's Diana of Themyscira.

It was that movie in particular that prompted Gadot to want to develop what would later become "Heart of Stone," the new Netflix movie about an intelligence agent named Stone who has to protect a mysterious artifact known as The Heart (hence, "Heart of Stone," get it?). Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the film's star and producer said she had an "aha!" moment after the success of "Wonder Woman":