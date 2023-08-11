One Of Barbie's Sentimental Scenes Has A Hidden Biblical Reference

This post contains spoilers for "Barbie."

There's something undeniably Biblical about the story of "Barbie." Director Greta Gerwig's smash-hit film adaptation of Mattel's uber-successful multimedia property, which she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, begins in Barbieland, a matriarchal paradise where all the Barbies and Kens reside. While Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) isn't tempted to leave her home by a snake or serpent (neither of which has ever been a Barbie accessory at any point in the brand's history, for some odd reason), her sudden fear of mortality, flat feet, and cellulite lead her to a journey that takes her far away from her Garden of (Barbie) Eden and into the patriarchal mess that is the real world.

These religious parallels are far from a coincidence. Gerwig herself attended a Catholic high school growing up (something she touched upon in her quasi-biographical dramedy "Lady Bird") and has spoken before about the Christian affirmations and myths that informed her initial treatment for "Barbie." In a broader sense, the film brings various narratives from the Bible to mind in the way it examines the relationship between creators and their creations — a theme that rises to the surface during the scenes where the ghost of Barbie doll inventor and Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman) appears to help Stereotypical Barbie on her search for enlightenment.

In fact, Gerwig even snuck in an explicitly Biblical reference during these moments, just to make sure nobody missed the subtext.