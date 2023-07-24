Margot Robbie And The Cast And Crew's Loved Ones Made Barbie's Emotional Climax A Reality

This post contains spoilers for "Barbie."

During the emotional climax to "Barbie," Billie Eilish's breathy, dreamlike voice sings "What Was I Made For?" over grainy recordings of brides, mothers, grandmothers, families, and friends sharing tender moments. It's one of the best movie sequences of the year, with Eilish's haunting song capturing Barbie's confusion about her purpose and future.

Vulture's Katie Rife has argued this scene links Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) to an "intergenerational heritage that she couldn't access as a fictional construct." This collage of close-knit relationships is overwhelming for Barbie, who experiences human feelings for the first time — particularly a mix of painful and cathartic sadness. Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman), the inventor of Barbie, tells the iconic doll to close her eyes and let the turbulent emotions wash over her.

According to Time magazine, the family images are not random but actual home videos submitted by the "Barbie" cast and crew members, including Robbie's own Super 8 shots. In an interview on TikTok, co-writer and director Greta Gerwig revealed why she wanted to include this real-life footage:

"[F]or me, with something like 'Barbie,' that's such a behemoth of an international brand and icon, it can be something that feels so kind of impersonal that it was a way to be like, this is only ever made by human beings. That movies, dolls, human beings make them. They're not handed down from on high. They're just made. And there was something about Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie, this idea that she made the doll Barbie for Barbara, her daughter. And that just human connection I've always wanted to make."

These glimpses into genuine, personal memories illustrate Gerwig's grounded and collaborative filmmaking style. She gives "Barbie" a depth that transcends other corporate movies.