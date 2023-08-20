Resurrection Ending Explained: A Shocking Finale For The Rebecca Hall Horror Movie

With the 2022 thriller "Resurrection," director Andrew Semans crafted an elegant and disturbing portrait of psychological abuse by thrusting viewers directly into the headspace of the lead character. To watch the movie is to feel the tightly enclosed traps closing in on its protagonist, and by extension, the viewer. For a horror-adjacent movie with a title like "Resurrection," you might think it's about something coming back from the dead. And in a way, it is — a ghost from the past, back to haunt the coldly professional Margaret (Rebecca Hall, whose casting ensured the movie could get made).

But biologist David (Tim Roth) is very much alive, very real, and very threatening. And Margaret's daughter Abbie (Grace Kaufman) is almost 18, the same age Margaret was when the 20-years-older David charmed her and her parents, got her to move into his home, and quickly began destroying her sense of self. Now he is back in her life, orbiting her and pushing her back into his manipulative mental chokehold.

If "Resurrection" were the most generic possible version of a stalker thriller, it would leave David and Margaret's evolving relationship at that, with him as the cat and her as the mouse. Instead, it lets you get to know Margaret's behavior in a vacuum, slowly weaving in her backstory with David until it all comes spewed out in one wildly messed-up and inappropriate monologue.

Even now, some decades later, Margaret blames herself for David's abuse. At the center of his manipulation, and the movie's climax, is their long-deceased baby, Benjamin. Which David ate.