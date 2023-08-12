Loki Season 2 Already Has What It Needs To Fix Marvel's Jonathan Majors Problem

Marvel has a big Kang-sized problem. The franchise, which turned 15 years old this year, has presented Kang as its next big villain, the successor to Thanos as the guy that will reshape the entire Marvel Universe. Ever since he was introduced in "Loki," Marvel has been slowly building Kang up as a force to be reckoned with in anticipation of being a rare Marvel villain to have a whole movie named after him in "Avengers: Kang Dynasty."

But as exciting as that might have been just a few months ago, things have changed ever since allegations of domestic violence raised questions and concerns about Major's career, with Rolling Stone reporting a pattern of alleged physical and emotional abuse that dates back a decade. This has cast doubts and concerns over the huge role Kang is playing in the future of the MCU.

Now that "Loki," the show that first introduced Kang, is returning for season 2, we may see the seeds planted for a possible solution that still gives audiences a formidable villain, while giving Marvel an out if they want to stop their work with Majors — and it is all based on the comics.