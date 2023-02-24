How Jonathan Majors' Path To Avengers: Kang Dynasty Reflects X-Men's Magneto

The following article contains spoilers for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" and "Loki."

One thing those who have seen "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" can agree on; Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, is one of the best parts. Majors first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series "Loki," only he wasn't playing this version of Kang. He played He Who Remains, a variant of Kang who resides at the end of time. He's alone and regretful, knowing that his other variants started a multiversal war. Before he is killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a Loki (Tom Hiddleston) variant, he warns them that if they think he's bad, wait until they meet his variants.

The "Quantumania" version of the Phase 5 and 6 overarching villain isn't quite so kind. He gets stranded in the Quantum Realm, befriending Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and manipulating her to help him fix his ship. She does ... until she finds out about his nefarious plans for the multiverse. After she stops him from leaving, he creates armies and destroys the lives of the other residents and refugees of the realm. He's a very bad guy.

We know from the mid-and end-credits scenes that other versions of Kang (including Victor Timely, Rama-Tut, Immortus, what appears to be Scarlet Centurion, and a Skrull version) are going to be an issue, especially considering how many of them there are.

"Quantumania" writer Jeff Loveness ("Rick and Morty") recently spoke to Variety about the complexity of Kang and how his journey reflects another all-time great villain: Magneto from the X-Men comics.