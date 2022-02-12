Gugu Mbatha-Raw Teases 'Darker Places' For Ravonna Renslayer In Loki Season 2

In the series, of course, there is no romance between Ravonna and Kang (at least, not with the variant of Kang that we met/heard monologue), but that doesn't mean her sense of loyalty to his hidden TVA agenda and what she learns about it won't feel like just as much of a betrayal. That could lead to some unpleasantness.

Romance could, of course, become part of it, with any one of Kang's variants that might appear. Or it could be one of her own variants that makes that happen. Either way, her tale in the comics is one of revenge that sees her as the ruler of Kang's empire, but also sees her death. "Loki" season 2 was in development as of last September, but with schedules shifting because of the pandemic, we don't know when the show will air.

It also depends on whether or not the Marvel Cinematic Universe films coming up have any shifts of their own. Everything in the MCU and the Disney+ realms depend on each other's stories, and the multiverse is going to make that even more complex. We have "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which was dependent on what happened at the end of "WandaVision," as well as "Loki" season 1. The multiverse had a huge impact on "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as well, and we know Kang will appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Angry people with strong beliefs (and she absolutely has both of those qualities at the end of the first season) do dangerous things, so Mbatha-Raw saying that we'll go deeper and darker with Ravonna as a character is a pretty exciting prospect.