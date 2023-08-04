The Best Easter Eggs In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Ninja Turtles are back in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," an animated film from director Jeff Rowe and producer Seth Rogen. By every measure it's a successful reboot of the beloved property that will keep youngsters and animation enthusiasts entertained. Fans of the original comic books and animated series from the '80s might notice changes to certain aspects of the characters — "Mutant Mayhem" is more of a character-driven comedy than an action film, with a powerful message about acceptance. I, for one, wanted a bit more ninja madness, but still walked away satisfied.
Regardless of any reservations about the picture, plenty of fun Easter eggs sprinkled throughout pay homage to previous iterations that should satisfy those needing a nostalgia kick. Some are easy to spot, while others require sharp eyes and some brain power. What's clear is that those behind the scenes genuinely love Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Raphael (Brady Noon), and Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), and the movie gives fans what they crave while also pushing the franchise in a radical new direction. So kick back, grab a slice of pizza, and dive into our guide to the best Easter eggs in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," dude!
Ninja Rap
I grew up watching "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie" and its sequel, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" –- we don't talk about the third one –- so I felt indescribable delight when director Jeff Rowe delivered a fun callback to those films in "Mutant Mayhem."
During the story, our young heroes in a half-shell battle with a group of criminals in a chop shop. During the altercation, one of the turtles is hurled into a car, activating the vehicle's radio in the process. Nostalgic millennials might recognize a very familiar refrain: "Go ninja, go ninja, go!" It's a fleeting soundbite, but it doesn't take long to catch the lyrics to Vanilla Ice's "Ninja Rap," performed during the climax of "Secret of the Ooze."
Again, it's a quick moment, but with all its goofy, '90s-era hip-hop sensibilities, that tune remains an indelible part of the "TMNT" franchise. Hearing it, even if only for a few brief seconds, might make you want to get up and thrust your hips right there in the theater.
Baxter Stockman
Right from the start, Turtles fans were treated to a delightful Easter egg in "Mutant Mayhem" with the appearance of the eccentric scientist Baxter Stockman (Giancarlo Esposito). In the prologue, he bounces merrily around his lab filled with various animals, but his tenure is cut short when Cynthia Utrom's men invade and accidentally trigger an explosion, seemingly killing the notorious villain.
Or so we think. In previous depictions, Baxter transformed into a fly and tormented the Ninja Turtles with his wild inventions. It's puzzling that the filmmakers chose to dispatch such an iconic character before he had a chance to embrace his potential fully. But in a neat twist, this rendition of Baxter deviates from what we're accustomed to. Here, he's portrayed as more sympathetic, driven by the desire to create a family through animal experimentation. Little does he know that his meddling will lead to the birth of our beloved turtle heroes and the film's primary antagonist, Superfly (Ice Cube). The question lingers: Could Baxter potentially return to seek revenge for the demise of his creation? We can only hope.
This fresh take on Baxter Stockman opens up intriguing possibilities for the character's arc in the future. Will he embrace his infamous fly persona, or will he continue down a path of redemption and unexpected alliances?
Eastman High and the Laird Building
"Mutant Mayhem" includes delightful shout-outs to comic book artists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the brilliant minds behind the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series. Most prominently, there's April's high school, which is aptly named Eastman High. It's a subtle yet effective way to acknowledge the influential artist's contribution to the beloved franchise. Peter Laird's name appears in bright orange neon letters atop a locale known as The Laird when our heroes reunite with April following their initial encounter.
Eastman and Laird's original comic series was a groundbreaking creation, born as a postmodern, semi-ironic parody of the popular superhero comics of that era, particularly Marvel's Daredevil and X-Men. Little did they know then how massive and enduring their creation would become, spawning numerous TV shows, comic spin-offs, toys, and half a dozen films.
It's great to see "Mutant Mayhem" honoring the visionary artists whose brilliant ideas gave birth to the iconic quartet of turtles. These small but thoughtful details provide a loving reminder of the rich legacy and cultural impact of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on generations of fans worldwide.
Chris Evans
Midway through "Mutant Mayhem," Splinter (Jackie Chan) goes out of his way to bond with his boys. He buys pizza, sets up party decorations, and plans a fun night inside the sewer lair. Among his festive décor are three life-sized standees of actors Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Pine. This would have been funny in and of itself, but many fans might not realize what makes the presence of a cardboard Chris Evans particularly noteworthy.
Fans will recall that Evans, who famously portrayed Captain America for over a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once lent his voice to the "Ninja Turtles" franchise via the 2007 animated film. He played Casey Jones, the masked vigilante who often aligns himself with our green heroes and occasionally romances April.
Of course, "TMNT" hit theaters some four years before Evans' first go as Captain America, when he was known primarily as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) in the ill-fated "Fantastic Four" movies from the mid-2000s. He's certainly come a long way, and is the best Chris of the bunch in this writer's mind.
Channel 6 News
This one isn't exactly hidden like a traditional Easter egg, but it does set up future "TMNT" stories by pulling from traditional Turtle lore. In "Mutant Mayhem," April (Ayo Edebiri) aspires to a career in journalism. Unfortunately, a horrible on-air mishap reading the school news shakes her confidence, leaving her struggling to achieve her goal. At the film's end, she overcomes her anxiety long enough to deliver live breaking news that helps save New York City, introducing the Ninja Turtles during their fight against Superfly.
Where does she get her big break? Why, Channel 6 News, where an adult April works in other iterations of the franchise. She even dons a yellow coat, something fans of the popular '80s cartoon series will appreciate. Although there were no signs of Burne Thompson, Vernon Fenwick, or Irma — April's co-workers at the news station — we can assume "Mutant Mayhem" is paving the way for our plucky heroine to become a full-time on-camera reporter at some point, provided she handles the nerves.
TCRI
"Mutant Mayhem" constantly references an organization called TCRI, led by the mysterious Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph). This directly connects to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze," which reveals TGRI as the organization that produced the green goo that transformed the turtles into their ninja selves. No, it's not a typo — in the original comics, the Techno Cosmic Research Institute (TCRI) is the company responsible for the ooze. Some knowledgeable Reddit users state that producer Thomas K. Gray changed the name to the Techno Global Research Institute to prevent fans from expecting the villain Krang.
"Originally, the ooze was a byproduct of Utrom technology, and they were living in secret," writes Shredhead72. "It would have been too much to add that to the movies with the story they were already telling, and they didn't want to confuse people who might mistake an Utrom for Krang. So, they removed all ties of the ooze having alien origins by taking 'cosmic' out of the name of the company that made it."
Gray informed Den of Geek that they made changes to certain elements purely for business reasons. Others suggest the change might have been made to distance the film from the cartoon series, which original creator Peter Laird reportedly disliked. In any case, "Mutant Mayhem" reimagines the cosmic element of the ooze, paving the way for Krang in future films.
Cynthia Utrom
Cynthia Utrom appears to be in charge of the mysterious company TCRI, driven by a passionate desire to acquire some ooze. At first glance, she might seem like a second-tier villain, subtly pulling strings from afar. Keen-eyed "TMNT" fans, though, will notice unique aspects of her character.
The most intriguing detail is her last name, Utrom, which directly references an alien species from Turtles lore. Utroms resemble pink brains, equipped with tentacles and sharp teeth — much like the infamous Krang. Yes, that slimy villain who made a big impact in the awesome '80s cartoons and even made a guest appearance in the film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows." Exciting stuff, isn't it? Cynthia's character could potentially pave the way for Krang's grand entrance, unleashing mayhem with the Technodrome, which would be an absolute blast to witness in this all-new universe.
Just imagine our young heroes facing off against a pink alien nestled inside a giant robot suit. It's the kind of epic action that Jeff Rowe and Seth Rogen can unleash in a totally new way for their animated universe. The prospect of seeing this clash of characters in a "Mutant Mayhem" sequel is incredibly enticing and promises a thrilling experience for long-time fans and newcomers alike.
Shredder
The most disappointing aspect of "Mutant Mayhem" for many fans is the absence of the Turtles' iconic nemesis, the martial arts master Shredder, who has been an integral part of almost every version of the franchise. Although we get nods to Krang and encounter Rocksteady and Bebop, the feared leader of the Foot Clan is nowhere to be seen.
Perhaps anticipating fan outrage, the filmmakers wisely include a mid-credit sequence that hints at Shredder's future presence in upcoming installments. The scene features the enigmatic antagonist, Cynthia Utrom, expressing frustration over the Turtles' newfound high-profile status, which makes them harder to capture. She orders her men to "Call the Shredder." The camera then pulls out to a wide shot of New York City, revealing a dark figure with jagged blades protruding from his shoulders, ominously lurking in the shadows.
This revelation is enough to send fans into a frenzy. Oh, the possibilities! While I still wish he had been part of this initial chapter, I find solace in knowing that our metal-clad villain will appear in sequels, assuming they come to fruition.
Street Sharks Reference
I might be reaching a bit here, but when Donnie, Leo, Mikey, and Raph first appear to April, she notices their appearance and, thinking they're dressed in costumes, comments that plenty of better animal themes are available to superheroes — specifically sharks. This line could be a fun callback to the "Street Sharks" toy brand that tried to capitalize on the Ninja Turtle craze in the '90s.
You see, after a successful run from 1987 to 1993, the Turtles began to fade from the spotlight. Other companies seized the opportunity to find the next big thing, and kids endured everything from "Kung-Fu Dino Posse" to "Biker Mice from Mars." Mattel jumped in with "Street Sharks," an animated series that aired from 1994 to 1997 and inspired a fairly radical toy line. No, the chomping mutants — the result of a science experiment gone wrong — were never as popular as their half-shell counterparts, but they did enjoy some time in the sun. Also, I'd totally be down for a "Street Sharks" movie in the vein of "Mutant Mayhem," which could be weird enough to capture the attention of modern audiences.
Heat Heist
A fun reference in "Mutant Mayhem" that few will pick up on is a heist scene inspired by Michael Mann's classic 1995 crime drama "Heat." In the early part of the film, a trio of goons steals a powerful device from an armored truck, mirroring the scene from "Heat" in which Robert De Niro's crew pulls off a similar robbery.
Both heists follow a nearly identical sequence: redirecting the vehicle down a different street, laying out spike strips to flatten the tires, using C4 to blast through the backdoor, and swiftly removing the materials inside before making their getaway. Even the goon in "Mutant Mayhem" clicks a stopwatch and notes the amount of time they have before the police respond, just as De Niro's character does in "Heat."
From then on, "Mutant Mayhem" takes a drastically different turn. The bad guys escape with the stolen goods, but their plans go up in smoke when Superfly lifts them into the air and devours them at his base of operations. In contrast, "Heat" continues with the antagonists making off with a large sum of money, attracting the attention of Al Pacino's detective character, leading to a gripping cat-and-mouse thriller that, understandably, no kid watching "Mutant Mayhem" would be aware of. Still, we old guys will appreciate the clever nod.
Cowabunga!
"Mutant Mayhem" is set in the modern era, so it's no surprise Donnie, Mikey, Raph, and Leo adopt the lingo of YouTubers, using words like "sus" rather than the classic catchphrases of their '80s heyday like "radical," "gnarly," "awesome," and "bodacious." To please fans of the previous films, the creators slip in at least one "cowabunga," spoken by Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd).
For those unaware, "cowabunga" was long the Ninja Turtles' most common go-to catchphrase. The 1990 live-action film ends with Splinter expressing his fondness for the word, leading to our heroes in a half shell celebrating with high fives while the hip-hop classic "Turtle Power" blares over the soundtrack. Although "cowabunga" is an ancient term, possibly originating from Chief Thunderthud on "The Howdy Doody Show" in the early '50s, it remains an essential aspect of the "Ninja Turtles" brand. With the right push, it could easily make a comeback and become part of the current zeitgeist, allowing fans to use it again without feeling like complete dinosaurs.
All those other mutants
As we've established, "Mutant Mayhem" presents wildly different takes on characters who appeared in earlier "TMNT" comics and TV series. Bebop (Seth Rogen) and Rocksteady (John Cena), for example, maintain the appearance of their '80s counterparts but end up supporting the Ninja Turtles during their battle with Superfly. Others, like Mondo Gecko, have undergone significant changes from their previous designs and are portrayed more for comedic purposes than as formidable adversaries.
In the comics, Mondo was more of a street-smart villain, not a goofy surfer dude. Similarly, Wingnut (Natasia Demetriou) casually stole children alongside his pal Screwloose, while Leatherhead (Rose Byrne), the Cajun-spouting alligator, alternates between teaming up with our four heroes and serving as a fierce opponent.
On the other hand, Superfly can be seen as a 'roided-up take on Baxter Stockman, although he becomes a more sympathetic villain driven by the desire to avenge the loss of his father rather than a crazed scientist. All these changes are not necessarily bad; they simply present different interpretations of the characters compared to what we've seen in earlier material.
The filmmakers' approach to Shredder and Krang remains a mystery. Will they prove to be menacing foes or provide comedic relief as bumbling villains? Time will tell.