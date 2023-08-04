The Best Easter Eggs In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Ninja Turtles are back in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," an animated film from director Jeff Rowe and producer Seth Rogen. By every measure it's a successful reboot of the beloved property that will keep youngsters and animation enthusiasts entertained. Fans of the original comic books and animated series from the '80s might notice changes to certain aspects of the characters — "Mutant Mayhem" is more of a character-driven comedy than an action film, with a powerful message about acceptance. I, for one, wanted a bit more ninja madness, but still walked away satisfied.

Regardless of any reservations about the picture, plenty of fun Easter eggs sprinkled throughout pay homage to previous iterations that should satisfy those needing a nostalgia kick. Some are easy to spot, while others require sharp eyes and some brain power. What's clear is that those behind the scenes genuinely love Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Raphael (Brady Noon), and Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), and the movie gives fans what they crave while also pushing the franchise in a radical new direction. So kick back, grab a slice of pizza, and dive into our guide to the best Easter eggs in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," dude!