Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sets Up [SPOILER] As The Sequel Villain

The following contains major spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is a bold new take on the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, one that builds on previous iterations while adding a fresh new look and focusing on things that previous iterations haven't always paid close attention to. For one, this is a movie that truly highlights the teenage aspect of the turtles, giving them each a unique personality that even reflects in their character design.

Granted, unique looks were a big part of "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," but "Mutant Mayhem" builds on it by also having actual teenagers voice the characters. In a relatively rare move for an animated film, "Mutant Mayhem" also had its young cast record together, which added a sense of camaraderie and youthfulness to the characters that wasn't there before. And, much like Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's previous film "Good Boys," the writers and producers have these young characters are constantly talking over each other, which makes the dialogue even funnier.

"Mutant Mayhem" also feels like a rare example of a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" project that truly highlights the mutant part of its title. In the film, not only are the turtles outcasts just trying to be accepted by the surface world, but they find kinship with mutated adversaries, such as primary villain Superfly and mutant henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady, just to name a few. This poses an interesting challenge for the future of the franchise, as it reduces the number of potential enemies for future sequels.

However, "Mutant Mayhem" has a very clear idea of who the next villain should be, and it is exactly who you think it is.