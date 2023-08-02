TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Has One Major Thing In Common With Spider-Verse

Heavy spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" to follow.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a miracle of filmmaking, a movie that shouldn't work — it has too many characters, drastically different visual styles throughout, and a story that is simultaneously too kid-friendly for adults yet too adult for the demographic normally associated with American animation. Yet not only did work, but the film became a smash hit (joining our list of the best movies of all time). More importantly, it proved that animated movies could look like stylized concept art and still find an audience, a big one at that. Since then, we've seen many other movies experiment with their own unique visual styles and with stories that are bolder and more mature than, say, "Minions" or "The Boss Baby."

The latest movie to join this new era of animated movies is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," a movie that reinvents the popular franchise for a new generation with eclectic influences like recent anime blockbusters, and a bold visual style that's unlike anything we've seen in most animated movies.

While the inventive and highly stylized look is something "Mutant Mayhem" shares with "Spider-Verse," it also has something else in common with the latest Spider-Man movie, "Across the Spider-Verse." Both hyper-stylized movies bring live-action material into their animated worlds.