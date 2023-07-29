Cool Stuff: Hasbro Unveils X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Action Figures With Updated Animated Looks

While it sounds like there's a chance "Deadpool 3" may bring back some of the Marvel Comics characters who rose to the big screen in 20th Century Fox's various film franchises, ranging from "X-Men" to "Fantastic Four" and even "Elektra," Disney+ will be focusing on the colorful X-Men from the '90s, and the action figures perfectly capture their signature style while also updating them with slightly varied looks.

Storm and Bishop appear to have the most drastic change in their appearance, but it's nothing outrageous. Instead, Bishop's long locks have been trimmed in favor of a shorter haircut, and Storm's luscious white hair has been scaled back some to give her a long mohawk of sorts. Sadly, Storm doesn't come with any lightning bolt accessories, and Bishop only comes with one gun.

Rogue and Gambit are back, and both of them appear to look pretty much exactly the same as we remember them. Gambit's hair has been made a little more stylized, almost with an anime look. But Rogue's hair hasn't changed a bit. Maybe because no one can touch her to style it any differently. Gambit has cool card accessories, and Rogue comes with a hand that removes the glove from her other hand so she can absorb mutant abilities.

Finally, we've got Wolverine and Magneto. If we're only going to get one villain in this first wave of "X-Men '97" action figures, of course it's going to be Magneto. Sadly, he doesn't come with any accessories to visualize his mutant powers. Wolverine comes with plenty of alternate accessory pieces, including gloves with claws retracted, and a neckpiece that shows his mask folded back behind his head, which is a nice touch.

All of these figures will be out this fall, and they'll cost $24.99 each.