Cool Stuff: Hasbro Unveils X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Action Figures With Updated Animated Looks
Even though the X-Men haven't made their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, the team of mutants will be coming to Disney+ with a dose of nostalgia this fall in the form of the "X-Men '97" animated series. Picking up where the original X-Men animated series from the '90s left off, we'll be catching up with Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and Jubilee soon enough. In fact, as revealed at a surprise panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fellow mutants Bishop and the shapeshifting Morph will officially be joining the team.
With such a huge roster of X-Men characters, it should come as no surprise that "X-Men '97" will be ushered in with their own line of toys. Though the X-Men animated series has seen a batch of action figures already released under Hasbro's Marvel Legends toy line, these new figures offer a slightly varied look that lands somewhere between the '90s comic book versions of the mutants and the cel-shaded animation paint jobs that have been slowly rolled out in recent years. Perhaps the biggest differences among many of the characters involve their hairstyles. Get a look at the first wave of "X-Men '97" figures on the way below.
Return of the X-Men
While it sounds like there's a chance "Deadpool 3" may bring back some of the Marvel Comics characters who rose to the big screen in 20th Century Fox's various film franchises, ranging from "X-Men" to "Fantastic Four" and even "Elektra," Disney+ will be focusing on the colorful X-Men from the '90s, and the action figures perfectly capture their signature style while also updating them with slightly varied looks.
Storm and Bishop appear to have the most drastic change in their appearance, but it's nothing outrageous. Instead, Bishop's long locks have been trimmed in favor of a shorter haircut, and Storm's luscious white hair has been scaled back some to give her a long mohawk of sorts. Sadly, Storm doesn't come with any lightning bolt accessories, and Bishop only comes with one gun.
Rogue and Gambit are back, and both of them appear to look pretty much exactly the same as we remember them. Gambit's hair has been made a little more stylized, almost with an anime look. But Rogue's hair hasn't changed a bit. Maybe because no one can touch her to style it any differently. Gambit has cool card accessories, and Rogue comes with a hand that removes the glove from her other hand so she can absorb mutant abilities.
Finally, we've got Wolverine and Magneto. If we're only going to get one villain in this first wave of "X-Men '97" action figures, of course it's going to be Magneto. Sadly, he doesn't come with any accessories to visualize his mutant powers. Wolverine comes with plenty of alternate accessory pieces, including gloves with claws retracted, and a neckpiece that shows his mask folded back behind his head, which is a nice touch.
All of these figures will be out this fall, and they'll cost $24.99 each.