Cillian Murphy Was Eyed For Oppenheimer Role Nearly A Decade Ago, But Not By Christopher Nolan

With a little help from "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" enjoyed a historic opening weekend at the box office, bringing in an impressive $82 million. Such success not only proved that Christopher Nolan is one of the all-time best box office bets, but that original ideas can still triumph despite not being based on long-standing IP. That is, unless you consider J. Robert Oppenheimer a kind of existing IP. The man who created the atomic bomb and changed our world forever was always going to command significant cultural awareness. In that sense, Nolan isn't operating entirely without the aid of audience familiarity.

Still, it's not as though the director's adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's biography, "American Prometheus," was ever going to have the same cultural caché as, say, Batman propelling its box office. Which just makes the success of "Oppenheimer" all the more impressive. And while much of that is down to Nolan himself enjoying significant name recognition among audiences, there's no doubt that "Oppenheimer" is a stunning work that has multiple things working in its favor.

Before he'd managed to recreate a nuclear blast without the use of CGI or visually represent the quantum realm so strikingly, Nolan had already overcome one of the biggest challenges of making his historical epic: casting the lead role. In fact, after he'd written the script, the filmmaker almost immediately called his frequent collaborator, Cillian Murphy, to offer him the part of the eponymous theoretical physicist. But in an echo of the resulting film, in which ripple effects and repeating patterns play a major metaphorical role, this wouldn't be the first time Murphy was considered to play Oppenheimer.