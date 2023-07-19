Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy On Peaky Blinders Parallels And The Appeal Of Christopher Nolan [Exclusive Interview]

With you and Chris Nolan working together yet again, how much has your process and your dynamic with him changed being a lead as opposed to the supporting roles that you've been in years prior?

Well, I just get to be on set more [laughs]. I loved it. I mean, I absolutely loved it. He's just one of the greatest directors we have at the moment making films, and I have learned so much from working with him. I said to him at the beginning of this, "Just push me, Chris. I do my best work when I'm pushed." And he's the best director for that because he really, really, really pushes you.

Have you noticed how much he's evolved as a filmmaker over the years, and even yourself as an actor working with him?

I think he's refining his vision as a filmmaker. I think if you look at the progression of the films, I think this may be his magnum opus. And we've both gotten older [laughs], we've both had kids. I've gone off and made lots of other work, but I love coming back to work with Chris. There is no set that runs as smoothly and as calmly and as efficiently as a Chris Nolan set. I've never been on a set like that. Everyone is laser-focused on their work.

As a "Peaky Binders" fan, I couldn't help but notice how much Oppenheimer and Tommy Shelby are, maybe not cut exactly from the same cloth, but are both complicated protagonists and you wouldn't necessarily call them a hero or a villain. They have that shades of gray aspect to them.

Yeah.

Did you feel that when you're reading the script, and do you feel like you're drawn to that particular archetype?

Yes, I am drawn to that type of character. I think they're the most interesting. I didn't see any particular parallels between Oppenheimer and Tommy — they both smoked a lot of cigarettes [laughs]. But I do find those characters fascinating because they're not easy to access for the performer and they're very enigmatic and alluring, I think, to the viewer. And I also think that's where the most interesting drama is, in the gray area.