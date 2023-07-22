Christopher Nolan Sees Quentin Tarantino's Retirement As The Filmmaker Respecting Film History

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" marks another groundbreaking entry into an already incredible canon of work, but could it be one of his last? Some of the director's contemporaries like Quentin Tarantino have taken a less-is-more approach to their filmography, vowing to restrict themselves to a certain number of films or stop directing by a certain age. Others, like Martin Scorsese, have decided to work for as long as they can and continue to put out new projects far past retirement age. As for which of these two routes Nolan will choose, he still isn't so sure, but he sees the good in both options.

"The truth is, I understand both points of view," Nolan told CinemaBlend. "It's addictive to tell stories in cinema. It's a lot of hard work, but it's very fun. It's something you feel driven to do, and so it's a little hard to imagine voluntarily stopping."

Lots of successful independent filmmakers never manage to break through into major studio releases with hundred-million-dollar budgets — many notable directors that released popular independent films around the time Nolan's "Memento" hit screens, like Hal Hartley and Todd Solondz, haven't made new work in nearly a decade. Nolan, on the other hand, has found continued mainstream success by venturing into more conventionally accessible genres, such as superhero films like "The Dark Knight" and sci-fi movies like "Interstellar." This success has enabled him to secure huge budgets for films with more politically complex subject matter like "Oppenheimer."

Due to his widespread critical, cultural, and commercial acclaim, it's hard to imagine a world where Nolan is unable to secure funding for one of his ventures. But if money won't stop him, would the director ever consider quitting filmmaking of his own volition?