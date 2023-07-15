Killers Of The Flower Moon Star Doesn't See Scorsese's Movie As A Western

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" is not a happy story. Based on David Grann's non-fiction book of the same name, with a screenplay from Scorsese and Eric Roth, the film depicts the real-life events surrounding members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma being murdered in the 1920s, sparking a major BOI (now known as the FBI) investigation. Given the setting and the time period, many are calling this film "Martin Scorsese's Western," but star Lily Gladstone, who plays Mollie Burkhart in the film, is hesitant to follow suit. American cinema has a not-so-great history with its presentation of Indigenous stories, but according to Gladstone, this time it's different.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Gladstone was quite candid in praising the team both in front of and behind the camera. She said that her hands were shaking during her first scene opposite star Leonardo DiCaprio, and again later when acting alongside Robert De Niro. Fortunately, she said the "titans" were sympathetic screen partners, but it was her connection to the story that gave her the most confidence. Gladstone has Blackfeet and Nimiipuu heritage and has seen firsthand the way the film presents its story with authenticity.

"Having grown up on my reservation in Montana, in the American West and Indian country, it was very familiar to see this goofy, exaggerated cowboy sort of a character falling for a really self-possessed Native woman," she said. "That's just such a familiar dynamic. And that was backed up by a lot of community stories that we had heard." The production went to great lengths to ensure the Osage Nation was involved every step of the way, which Gladstone called "essential," as it avoids "the usual cowboys-and-Indians clichés."

This reframing is precisely why Gladstone doesn't believe people should call this a Western from Martin Scorsese.