Quentin Tarantino's Next Movie Is About A Movie Critic Crossed With Travis Bickle From Taxi Driver

Quentin Tarantino's tenth and possibly final film, "The Movie Critic," has been enveloped in intrigue for years, even before he announced it. There is the stunning fact that the venerable American independent has not wavered on his proclamation that once "The Movie Critic" bows in theaters, he will bow out of the moviemaking business. Then there's the fact that in the past two years, Tarantino has released two books — a pulpy novelization of his last film, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," and a book of critical essays called "Cinema Speculation" — which lends a good deal of credence to that proclamation, as it allows us to imagine what the noted cinephile might do with himself without any movies to make. And now there are the details that are coming out about Tarantino's actual plans for "The Movie Critic," and they're quite tantalizing.

As Tarantino gears up to commence pre-production on "The Movie Critic," he's been dropping choice details about the film here and there in interviews and on various podcast episodes related to his brick-and-mortar movie theater in Los Angeles, the New Beverly Cinema. There was speculation the film might be a riff on legendary critic Pauline Kael, but Tarantino dismissed it all in a master class at the Cannes Film Festival. Actually, he clarified, "The Movie Critic" would be about a "guy who really lived, but was never really famous," who writes movie reviews for an XXX magazine. We then learned Tarantino aims to "remake" movies from the '70s, and now, we have our first confirmation of which ones.

In a recent interview with the French newspaper Libération, Tarantino revealed that "The Movie Critic" will be about "Travis Bickle if he were a film critic."