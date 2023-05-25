Quentin Tarantino's The Movie Critic Is About A Film Reviewer Who Writes For A XXX Mag

Slowly but surely, details are starting to come our way regarding "The Movie Critic," which is quite possibly going to be Quentin Tarantino's last film as a director. The filmmaker behind "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglorious Basterds" has long said that he wants to retire after his tenth feature, and has held firm on that. It's worth noting that he personally counts "Kill Bill" as one movie, for those wondering how the math checks out. In any event, Tarantino has revealed that his upcoming feature will be about a guy who wrote movie reviews for a porno mag.

Speaking with Deadline at Cannes, Tarantino dished some fresh details on the film, which is about to be in "pre-pre production," as he described it. According to Tarantino, his latest will take place in 1977, will be set in California, and "is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." Tarantino actually had a job as a teenager loading dirty magazines into a vending machine. "All the other stuff was too skanky to read but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page," he said.

Tarantino wouldn't reveal the name of the magazine or the writer in question. He did, however, discuss the central figure of his new movie a bit, comparing him to a character from Martin Scorsese's filmography.