Quentin Tarantino Aims To 'Remake' Movies From The '70s Within His Next Film, The Movie Critic

"Cinema Speculation" is the title of Tarantino's provocative collection of movie essays (published in 2022) wherein he rants and raves over the films that shaped his cinephile DNA. In classic Tarantino fashion, he doesn't hold back. Indeed, he gives Schrader's porn-industry peregrination "Hardcore" quite the working over.

While he adores "Rolling Thunder," he notes that Schrader's script was a tad more serrated before it was rewritten by Heywood Gould and directed by John Flynn (e.g. William Devane's protagonist was a racist). It would've been a much different, less straightforward kind of exploitation flick.

When "The Movie Critic" was first announced, there was speculation that Tarantino was using "The Movie Critic" to riff on the career of Pauline Kael. He's since refuted this, saying, quite contradictorily, that the film "is not devoted to a real critic" and is about a "real [male critic]." Tarantino could be playing games, which is fine, but if Schrader is correct, Tarantino will be redoing elements of '70s movies.

In the case of "Rolling Thunder," this means restaging the climactic brothel shootout. It's a great sequence, one that finds Devane and a pre-stardom Tommy Lee Jones cleaning up the bad guys. I've always considered Flynn's film a "perfect/no notes" affair, but if Tarantino is going to shoot Schrader's original ending... let's go! People are already wondering if he'll shoot a segment of "Taxi Driver" from Brian De Palma's perspective (as imagined in Tarantino's book). We know from "Inglourious Basterds" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" that Tarantino has a penchant for reshaping history. "The Movie Critic" could have the filmmaker making the '70s shake out to his fanciful, yet exacting wishes.