Watch Quentin Tarantino's Full 70-Minute Cannes Master Class Right Here

Early in Quentin Tarantino's career (i.e. after the watershed success of "Pulp Fiction"), the boundlessly energetic filmmaker basically embarked on a second career as a talk show guest. He'd turn up on shows even if he didn't have anything to promote because he tended to be great television; ask him about any subject, and you'd get a candid, cocky response.

This was entertaining at first, if only as a throwback to the 1970s glory days of "The Tonight Show" when mega-celebs like Bob Hope, Burt Reynolds, and Carol Burnett would drop by to chop it up with Johnny Carson. But after a while, the novelty wore off, leaving Tarantino looking like an overexposed blowhard. As with Spike Lee in the early 1990s, his outsized public persona threatened to overwhelm his artistry. Hollywood didn't turn on him, but a sense of exasperation began to set in around the 1997 release of his brilliant "Jackie Brown." Tarantino's relentless self-promotion clashed with that film's relatively understated vibe (at least compared to "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," and "From Dusk till Dawn), and probably hurt the film's Oscar chances (it only snagged a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Robert Forster).

Tarantino didn't necessarily cut back on his press appearances, but he did learn how to target them more effectively. Even since "Inglourious Basterds," he's leaned into his stature as a cinema savant. He's essentially the grindhouse Scorsese, a tireless defender of unfairly derided '70s and '80s B (or lower) flicks. His programming at Los Angeles' New Beverly Cinema is an unpredictable assortment of fan favorites and ultra-obscure treasures. He's also launched the Video Archives podcast with pal Roger Avary and sounded off on a number of vital movies via his essay collection "Cinema Speculation."

Not enough? Now you can watch his 2023 Cannes master class online!