The Horror Movie Mattel Needs To Make After Barbie

Move over Tom Cruise, "Barbie" is set to take over theaters this weekend and is perfectly poised to make a great first impression at the box office. With an almost guaranteed success on the horizon, the massive toy conglomerate Mattel is ready to open its factory floor to Hollywood in order to create its own Mattel Cinematic Universe (a new kind of MCU that may come with a choke hazard warning). The massive buzz and marketing opportunities that have come along with the endless promotion of writer-director Greta Gerwig's latest blockbuster will be nearly impossible to recreate, but Mattel is betting on the fact that their overflowing toy chest might have a few more plastic pieces of nostalgia that could have both an artistic and commercial appeal to a mass audience.

High-profile properties like "Masters of the Universe" will certainly be bringing He-Man and his skull-faced adversary Skeletor into the cinematic fold sooner rather than later. But what about some of Mattel's other holdovers from the 1980s that would be better suited to the horror genre? As the newly minted Mattel Films begins to grow into a full-fledged studio, it could be a fairly safe bet to start developing a property that could be a family-friendly creature feature. Even though the genre still doesn't get the respect it deserves, there's no denying that horror continues to rake in the cash.

It turns out, Mattel has already devised a horror-comedy based around the Magic 8 Ball, from the writer of "Cocaine Bear," no less (a different project from the now-defunct one Blumhouse announced back in 2019). While that idea has plenty of potential given the success of something like "Ouija" from Mattel rival Hasbro, there's really only one horror-adjacent movie Mattel needs to make after "Barbie." Enter, the squishy monster toy puppets known as the Boglins.