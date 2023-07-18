While Ethan Hunt Fights The Entity, Tom Cruise Has Been Fighting Against AI In Film

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" has a very different villain than we've seen so far in the franchise. Though there are human antagonists punching it out with Ethan Hunt, the big bad is a machine, an artificial intelligence referred to as The Entity. Granted, it is a very vague and convoluted villain, apt for a very vague and convoluted plot.

Turns out, either real life has an equally convoluted plot, or "Dead Reckoning Part One" is not so far-fetched anymore, because Tom Cruise is pulling a real-life Ethan Hunt move and fighting artificial intelligence — at the negotiating table

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise joined a Zoom negotiating meeting to urge the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to stop being soulless greedy villains worthy of The Entity and come to the table to hear out SAG-AFTRA's concerns about AI.

Of course, this is Tom Cruise, a man of cinema, who loves popcorn more than anything on this planet, so he wasn't going to just leave the Zoom meeting without also supporting stunt performers (even if he refuses to give them work by doing his own most dangerous stunts and continuing to defy death on a yearly basis).