The Last Of Us' 10-Year-Old Star Gets Historic Emmy Nomination

The first season of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" was a triumph, delivering the necessary fan service required to keep the diehards from rioting but providing thoughtful changes that only enhanced the story. The series kept the heartbreaking saga of Sam (Keivonn Woodard) and his big brother Henry (Lamar Johnson) with the same devastating ending, but features a major change to the character of Sam. In the HBO series, Sam is Deaf, which completely alters the way he interacts with Henry in the Cordyceps apocalypse, as well as anyone else the two happen to cross paths with — like Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

"The Last of Us" season 1 earned a whopping 26 Emmy nominations, including four of the six spots for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Both Johnson and Woodard nabbed noms (alongside Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett for their roles as Bill and Frank), but it's Woodard that made Emmys history. At 10 years old, Keivonn Woodard is the youngest actor to be nominated in the category. He is also the first Black Deaf actor to earn a nomination as well. Speaking with Deadline, Woodard said he was "shocked" at the announcement, and understood the "importance and huge impact" this has made for his respective communities. He was actually attending basketball camp when the nomination was announced.

His mother, April Jackson-Woodard told Deadline that the gravity of his history-making nomination didn't hit her until other people started reaching out, including fellow Emmy nominee Bella Ramsey, and showrunner Craig Mazin who reportedly told her, "Keivonn's got to have a tux."