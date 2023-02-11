Why The Last Of Us Creators Wrote Sam As A Deaf Character In The TV Show

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" episode 5.

HBO's "The Last of Us" is at times almost a shot-for-shot remake of the 2013 game from Naughty Dog, and at other times makes profound changes to characters and how their stories play out. Sadly, Sam (Keivonn Woodard) and his older brother Henry (Lamar Johnson) do not get a reprieve in the same way that Bill and Frank did. The fifth episode of the series, "Endure and Survive," brings their story to the same tragic conclusion as the game: Sam turns after being infected with the cordyceps virus; Henry shoots his little brother and, unable to live with the guilt and horror of what he's done, kills himself immediately afterwards.

But in a post-apocalyptic world with a generally high body count, the journey counts more than the destination ("The Last of Us" is a road trip show, after all). In that regard, "Endure and Survive" is effective in the parallels it draws between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and other characters with a guardian/guarded dynamic. There's an inverse example in Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen; speaking on the official podcast for "The Last of Us," showrunner Craig Mazin explains that Kathleen's late brother was "her Joel," and that losing him triggered her blind drive for vengeance.

Then of course there's the relationship between Henry and Sam, which closely mirrors the relationship between Joel and Ellie. A little too closely, Mazin felt. And it was that "weird worry" that led to him writing Sam as deaf in the TV show.