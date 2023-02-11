How HBO's The Last Of Us Made The Bloater Even Scarier Than It Was In The Game

In the world of "The Last of Us," bloaters are basically people whose bodies are so considerable that the cordyceps works with their muscles' strength rather than diminishes it, keeping them moving after other infected have wasted away. As Mazin put it, "there are certain people that are just so strong and big that could survive even longer, and those are the bloaters." In the game, Druckmann pointed out, players run into a bloater in a school gym during a level in which Joel and Ellie are working with Bill. "The point is, you've got to kill it," Druckmann said. In the show, it's a little different. Mazin said: "Whatever this thing is, and however it got that way, there was this notion that it might be scarier if at some point you realize you're not killing it. No one's killing it, ever."

When the climax of this week's episode gets going, it moves quickly enough that casual fans may not have registered the way the show changes the bloater's story, but as Mazin and Druckmann pointed out, there's something freaky about an enemy you simply can't beat. People die easily, but the earth's natural processes live on. In a frenzy of carnage that includes gunfire, explosions, infected attacks, and fire, the bloater seems completely unbothered. He's the infected equivalent of a cockroach on doomsday, or the last flower blooming up through the dead earth. As far as we know, he'll keep stomping around Kansas City for the rest of the series, ripping heads from bodies like he's popping caps off of bottles.