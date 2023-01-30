Why HBO's The Last Of Us Expanded Frank And Bill's Relationship

This post contains spoilers for episode three of "The Last of Us."

So, how about that last episode of "The Last of Us," huh? Yeah, we knew that it was going to be a rough one, and yet, we were pretty damn under-prepared for how the series would divert from the original game. A lot of this had to do with the changes they made to two characters, survivors Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman), fleshing out their previous relationship and changing their fates in a sad, yet oddly happy way.

According to co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, those changes were necessary given the nature of the way they're telling this story. During a roundtable press event attended by /Film, the two discussed why they decided to change the two characters and their fates.

"There's just certain changes that have to happen as we go from one medium to another," explained Druckmann. One of these changes was Bill's initial introduction, which, in the game, happens when Joel gets stuck in one of Bill's traps. That wasn't necessarily the scene-setter shown in the episode, which was relatively more low key and focused on Bill's solitary life turning upside down with Frank's unexpected arrival. Druckmann explained that Mazin was the one who had the idea for that big change:

"Craig very smartly — and I think this was indicative of the philosophy we took on the show — said, 'What if we don't do any of that action stuff and instead focus on this relationship that's hinted at over here?'"