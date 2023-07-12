2023 Emmys Nominations Announced: Succession, The Last Of Us, And Ted Lasso Lead The Pack
Even with the Writers Guild of America strike ongoing and the possibility of a Screen Actors Guild strike looming, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the upcoming 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television. There are rumblings that the ceremony, currently slated to air in September, could end up getting pushed back due to the aforementioned strikes which have been forced by greedy studios and networks unwilling to negotiate a new deal with the creatives responsible for delivering these hit shows. But for now, let's celebrate the programming that executives are so excited to make money from without giving a fair deal to the people who make them.
HBO's "Succession" is the most nominated show with a whopping 27 total nominations. Meanwhile, "The Last of Us" isn't far behind with an impressive 26 nominations. On the comedy side, "Ted Lasso" came out on top with a total of 22 nominations, but the comedy categories are stacked with great nominees, even if it's weird that shows like "Barry" and "The Bear" are considered comedies. Anyway, let's get to the rest of the 2023 Emmys nominations, shall we?
And the 2023 Emmys nominees are...
Outstanding Drama Series
- "Andor"
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "House of the Dragon"
- "The Last of Us"
- "Succession"
- "The White Lotus"
- "Yellowjackets"
Outstanding Comedy Series
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Barry"
- "The Bear"
- "Jury Duty"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Only Murders in the Buildings"
- "Ted Lasso"
- "Wednesday"
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
- "Beef"
- "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- "Daisy Jones and the Six"
- "Fleishman is in Trouble"
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges – "The Old Man"
- Brian Cox – "Succession"
- Kieran Culkin – "Succession"
- Bob Odenkirk – "Better Call Saul"
- Pedro Pascal – "The Last of Us"
- Jeremy Strong – "Succession"
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan – "Bad Sisters"
- Melanie Lynskey – "Yellowjackets"
- Elisabeth Moss – "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Bella Ramsey – "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell – "The Diplomat"
- Sarah Snook – "Succession"
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader – "Barry"
- Jason Segel – "Shrinking"
- Martin Short – "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Sudeikis – "Ted Lasso"
- Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear"
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"
- Natasha Lyonne – "Poker Face"
- Jenna Ortega – "Wednesday"
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton – "Black Bird"
- Kumail Nanjiani – "Welcome to Chippendales"
- Evan Peters - "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- Daniel Radcliffe – "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
- Michael Shannon – "George and Tammy"
- Steven Yeun – "Beef"
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Lizzie Caplan – "Fleischman is in Trouble"
- Jessica Chastain – "George and Tammy"
- Dominique Fishback – "Swarm"
- Kathryn Hahn – "Tiny Beautiful Things"
- Riley Keough – "Daisy Jones and the Six"
- Ali Wong – "Beef"
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
- "The Problem with Jon Stewart"
Outstanding Competition Series
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Ru Paul's Drag Race"
- "Survivor"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are supposed to air on September 18, but stay tuned to see if the show actually arrives on time.
The rest of the categories...
Above are the major categories, but here are some of the other 2023 Emmys nominations:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham – "The White Lotus"
- Nicholas Braun – "Succession"
- Michael Imperioli – "The White Lotus"
- Theo James – "The White Lotus"
- Matthew Macfadyen – "Succession"
- Alan Ruck – "Succession"
- Will Sharpe – "The White Lotus"
- Alexander Skarsgård – "Succession"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – "Barry"
- Phil Dunster – "Ted Lasso"
- Brett Goldstein – "Ted Lasso"
- James Marsden – "Jury Duty"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – "The Bear"
- Tyler James Williams – "Abbott Elementary"
- Henry Winkler – "Barry"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Ayo Edebiri – "The Bear"
- Janelle James – "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – "Abbott Elementary"
- Juno Temple – "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham – "Ted Lasso"
- Jessica Williams – "Shrinking"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett – "Welcome to Chippendales"
- Paul Walter Hauser – "Black Bird"
- Richard Jenkins - "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- Joseph Lee – "Beef"
- Ray Liotta – "Black Bird"
- Young Mazino – "Beef"
- Jesse Plemons – "Love & Death"