2023 Emmys Nominations Announced: Succession, The Last Of Us, And Ted Lasso Lead The Pack

Even with the Writers Guild of America strike ongoing and the possibility of a Screen Actors Guild strike looming, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the upcoming 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television. There are rumblings that the ceremony, currently slated to air in September, could end up getting pushed back due to the aforementioned strikes which have been forced by greedy studios and networks unwilling to negotiate a new deal with the creatives responsible for delivering these hit shows. But for now, let's celebrate the programming that executives are so excited to make money from without giving a fair deal to the people who make them.

HBO's "Succession" is the most nominated show with a whopping 27 total nominations. Meanwhile, "The Last of Us" isn't far behind with an impressive 26 nominations. On the comedy side, "Ted Lasso" came out on top with a total of 22 nominations, but the comedy categories are stacked with great nominees, even if it's weird that shows like "Barry" and "The Bear" are considered comedies. Anyway, let's get to the rest of the 2023 Emmys nominations, shall we?