Get A First Look At The Set Of Good Burger 2 And The New Burgermobile

Of course, it wouldn't be "Good Burger 2" without another burger sequel: the new Burgermobile. The original movie famously featured a 1975 AMC Pacer that had been customized with a giant burger around the front of it, along with a bunch of other modifications to make it the official delivery vehicle of Good Burger. However, at some point, that original vehicle was given away as a prize, and the car was sitting in disarray waiting to be sold in a Facebook marketplace ad back in 2019. We don't know what happened to the original Burgermobile after that, but it looks like Nickelodeon didn't try to track it down or revamp it, because there's a new Burgermobile on the scene.

The latest iteration of Good Burger's ride has a much more flattened burger on the front, probably to make it a little safer to drive. Yes, there are still fries as windshield wipers, and even more of them are sticking out of a container on the trunk. The hubcaps are still pickles, and there's ketchup squirting out the side of the burger. An interesting addition is hot dogs as headrests inside the car.

We can't wait to see what other surprises "Good Burger 2" has in store when it hits Paramount+ later this year. Then again, with the double strikes of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, production has likely been shut down on the movie, and there's a chance the film's release could be delayed, so stay tuned.