Get A First Look At The Set Of Good Burger 2 And The New Burgermobile
After over 25 years, Nickelodeon is firing up the grill and cooking up "Good Burger 2" for release on Paramount+ later this year. The project was announced back in March with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprising their roles from the original comedy that was inspired by a series of sketches on the kids' comedy series "All That." It looks like production was officially underway, and a sneak peek at the forthcoming sequel has surfaced, thanks to a visit to the set by "TODAY" correspondent Al Roker, who is also making a cameo in the movie.
In a new video report, "TODAY" shows off a couple sets from "Good Burger 2," including a new rival burger place that will likely again threaten to put Good Burger out of business. But perhaps the most exciting reveal is the new Burgermobile that Kenan & Kel will be cruising around in. Take a look below!
Get a first look at Good Burger 2
When "Good Burger 2" was first announced, this was the official synopsis that came along with it:
Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Kel Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.
However, what that synopsis fails to mention is that Ed actually owns Good Burger now, as revealed by Kel Mitchell in the interview with Al Roker. How exactly did someone as loveably dimwitted as Ed come to own his own fast-food restaurant? Hopefully there will be some kind of silly explanation in the sequel.
Kenan & Kel won't be the only familiar faces hanging around Good Burger either. "All That" cast members Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will be reprising their respective roles as Fizz, a Good Burger employee, and Connie Muldoon, a loyal, peppy customer. Plus, Carmen Electra will be returning as Roxanne. Since her role was a bit of a villainous one in the original movie, we're curious to see what she's doing in the sequel.
Who else is in the Good Burger 2 cast?
As for the rest of the cast, there are some new names joining in the fun. Jillian Bell ("22 Jump Street") is playing Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp, which seems to have its own fast food chain called Mega Burger, as glimpsed in the interview above. They'll likely be the new Mondo Burger in the sequel, threatening Good Burger's existence all over again. Then there's Lil Rel Howery ("Get Out"), who is playing Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the major corporation.
On the Good Burger side of the equation, we've got Alex R. Hibbert ("Moonlight") playing Ed2, who is basically a mini-me version of his dad, complete with starting work as Good Burger's newest trainee. Again, we're wondering exactly when Ed figured out how to have kids, but that's something probably not likely to be explained in a comedy intended for kids. Meanwhile, Kamaia Fairburn ("Blockbuster") is playing Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can; Elizabeth Hinkler & Emily Hinkler (both of "The Good Doctor") are Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz ("Free Guy") is Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers, clearly taking the place of the late Abe Vigoda.
Plus, as the interview teases, there will be a myriad of celebrity cameos that are being kept under wraps. So Al Roker isn't the only one who will be making an appearance.
The new Burgermobile
Of course, it wouldn't be "Good Burger 2" without another burger sequel: the new Burgermobile. The original movie famously featured a 1975 AMC Pacer that had been customized with a giant burger around the front of it, along with a bunch of other modifications to make it the official delivery vehicle of Good Burger. However, at some point, that original vehicle was given away as a prize, and the car was sitting in disarray waiting to be sold in a Facebook marketplace ad back in 2019. We don't know what happened to the original Burgermobile after that, but it looks like Nickelodeon didn't try to track it down or revamp it, because there's a new Burgermobile on the scene.
The latest iteration of Good Burger's ride has a much more flattened burger on the front, probably to make it a little safer to drive. Yes, there are still fries as windshield wipers, and even more of them are sticking out of a container on the trunk. The hubcaps are still pickles, and there's ketchup squirting out the side of the burger. An interesting addition is hot dogs as headrests inside the car.
We can't wait to see what other surprises "Good Burger 2" has in store when it hits Paramount+ later this year. Then again, with the double strikes of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, production has likely been shut down on the movie, and there's a chance the film's release could be delayed, so stay tuned.