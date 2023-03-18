Good Burger 2 Is Cooking At Paramount+ With Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Returning

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?

Believe it or not, "Good Burger" is about to be back open for business, over 25 years after the original Nickelodeon movie hit theaters. In a surprise appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the film's dynamic duo, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, appeared at the top of the show to officially announce that "Good Burger 2" had officially been given the greenlight over at the Paramount+ streaming service.

Variety reports "Good Burger 2" will be written and executive produced by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who not only co-wrote the original film but also worked on "All That." The duo will also get writing help from James III, a younger talent who worked as a writer on the reboot of "All That." Directing duties will fall to Phil Traill, who is best known for directing episodes of TV shows like "Good Girls," "Fresh Off the Boat," "Modern Family," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Black-ish," "Raising Hope," "Cougar Town" and more. But Traill also has feature film experience, having been behind the camera for the panned comedy "All About Steve" with Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper. That's not super encouraging, but I guess we'll take what we can get.