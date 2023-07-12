Secret Invasion Has Used The Same Episode Ending Three Times

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Secret Invasion."

If anyone can appreciate the safety and reassurance of routine, especially as the world has been invaded by shapeshifting Skrulls hidden among us, it'd be an old spymaster like Nicholas J. Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) ... but even he would have to admit this is getting somewhat out of hand. The latest episode of "Secret Invasion" (not to shamelessly self-promote, but you can check out my recap for /Film here) continued the show's up-and-down trajectory thus far, putting Fury's relationship with his Skrull wife Varra (Charlayne Woodard) front-and-center even as the bloodthirsty Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) continues his rampage against humanity. But it's precisely the Gravik of it all that's starting to result in diminishing returns, suggesting that the show's writing team has run out of ways to convince us of his villainy.

Consider this: Three out of the four episodes of "Secret Invasion" thus far have ended in the exact same fashion. In the premiere, we end on a shocking cliffhanger as Gravik in disguise as Fury murders Cobie Smulders' SHIELD Agent Maria Hill in cold blood. In last week's episode 3, we end on a shocking cliffhanger as Gravik in his normal human disguise attempts to murder Emilia Clarke's G'iah in cold blood. She got better thanks to a little brush with Extremis, as revealed in this latest episode, but even the fake-out death clearly fits the pattern. And last night's episode decided that if it ain't broke, don't fix it, as we end on a shocking cliffhanger as Gravik in disguise murders his hated enemy Talos (Ben Mendelson) in cold blood.

Sensing a trend here, folks? Is Gravik really just that unoriginal, or is there something else going on? We're as mystified by this as you likely are.