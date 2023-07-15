So, What The Heck Does Mission: Impossible's 'Dead Reckoning' Mean, Anyway?

This article contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

After numerous stops and starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is finally primed and ready to take a major bite out of the global box office, proving once again that Tom Cruise cannot be stopped by anything or anyone (read /Film's review here). In the seventh installment, director Christopher McQuarrie continues this franchise's tradition of abandoning the number system altogether. In place of an uninteresting Roman numeral, the titles (starting with Brad Bird's "Ghost Protocol" in 2011) have become increasingly vague and enigmatic. "Dead Reckoning" is the most ominous subheader yet and it carries a lot more weight than previous titles, mainly because it's the first entry in an epic two-part culmination that sees Ethan Hunt confront the toughest challenge of his lauded spy career.

Not only are Hunt and his remaining rogue cohorts from the IMF ("Impossible Missions Force") facing an omnipotent, terrifying new form of artificial intelligence known as "The Entity" in "Dead Reckoning," they're also having to do battle with ghosts from Ethan's past. It's not easy to go up against an invisible digital villain with the ability to be everywhere all at once that doesn't have any kind of emotional attachment to leverage when things go sideways. It's harder still for Ethan to hide his own emotions and try not to show how much he secretly cares for the few people around him that he can still trust.

In "Dead Reckoning," the past is catching up to Ethan, as well as a few other characters that will have to deal with the choices they've made to stay alive inside their cloak-and-dagger existence.