What Are Critics And Fans Saying About Insidious: The Red Door?

After five years, one of horror's most enduring modern franchises has returned in the form of "Insidious: The Red Door." This is the fifth film overall in the series, but an especially important one as it brings us back to where it all started. This entry picks up with the Lambert family, who we followed in both "Insidious" and "Insidious: Chapter 2." Now, they're back to once again venture into the Further, this time with star Patrick Wilson making his feature directorial debut.

The film picks up in real-time with the Lamberts as Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) are forced to travel deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new terrors that lurk behind the titular red door (with Rose Byrne also making her return as Renai). But the bigger question for moviegoers is, has the "Insidious" franchise lost a step since its last outing? And does "The Red Door" provide a satisfying conclusion to the story that began more than a decade ago?

Critics and fans alike have begun weighing in as the movie makes its way to theaters, and we're here to deliver the reactions. Good, bad, and everything in between, here's what viewers have to say about the film.