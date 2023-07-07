What Are Critics And Fans Saying About Insidious: The Red Door?
After five years, one of horror's most enduring modern franchises has returned in the form of "Insidious: The Red Door." This is the fifth film overall in the series, but an especially important one as it brings us back to where it all started. This entry picks up with the Lambert family, who we followed in both "Insidious" and "Insidious: Chapter 2." Now, they're back to once again venture into the Further, this time with star Patrick Wilson making his feature directorial debut.
The film picks up in real-time with the Lamberts as Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) are forced to travel deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new terrors that lurk behind the titular red door (with Rose Byrne also making her return as Renai). But the bigger question for moviegoers is, has the "Insidious" franchise lost a step since its last outing? And does "The Red Door" provide a satisfying conclusion to the story that began more than a decade ago?
Critics and fans alike have begun weighing in as the movie makes its way to theaters, and we're here to deliver the reactions. Good, bad, and everything in between, here's what viewers have to say about the film.
What does /Film think?
Several members of the /Film crew have seen "The Red Door" and had much to say about it. /Film's own Matt Donato was disappointed in Patrick Wilson's directing debut, referring to it as a "letdown" before adding, "It's torn between being a Lambert family drama and spooky submersion into The Further once more, never finding harmony or balance."
On the flip side, /Film's Bill Bria had a good time with the film, writing, "If you're already INSIDIOUS-pilled, then THE RED DOOR is a great time. Best MRI scare scene yet. Patrick Wilson does a duet with Ghost for the end credits, c'mon now."
If you're already INSIDIOUS-pilled, then THE RED DOOR is a great time. Best MRI scare scene yet. Patrick Wilson does a duet with Ghost for the end credits, c'mon now
— Bill Bria (@billbria) July 6, 2023
In his official review, /Film's Chris Evangelista gave the movie a 6 out of 10 rating, calling it "mostly successful" and writing that it "delivers more than a few thrills and chills" but "doesn't reinvent the wheel." It also doesn't spend a lot of time explaining itself, or the now-complex mythology that the franchise has developed across five entries. "Some viewers might actually be surprised at how little the overall 'Insidious' mythology is explored," he adds. "But perhaps Wilson and company figured we already knew everything we needed to know. Perhaps they're right — it's okay to let some things remain a mystery, especially things in The Further."
What are critics saying?
Critics overall are a bit mixed on our reunion with the Lambert family. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was pretty kind to the film, calling it "a solid return to The Further. A nice mix of classic 'Insidious' jump scares (eerie visuals + VERY loud stingers), unnerving lengthier set pieces, and (my personal favorite) scares heavily tied to character." She added that "there was more to mine from the scenario" and to "watch out for Sinclair Daniel. A major scene-stealer here!"
#Insidious The Red Door is a solid return to The Further. A nice mix of classic Insidious jump scares (eerie visuals + VERY loud stingers), unnerving lengthier set pieces, and (my personal favorite) scares heavily tied to character.
I do think there was more to mine from the... pic.twitter.com/W4KszSPLzz
— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 6, 2023
Anthony of Film Independent had similarly kind things to say, offering that "Patrick Wilson's love for this series allows his directorial debut to be a frightening sendoff. A surprisingly heartfelt story of fathers & sons." He did mention it is "conventional at times" but "always gripping."
The Guardian's Charles Bramesco, meanwhile, was pretty harsh in sharing his thoughts on the weekend's big new release. "Sorry to say that INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR is more like INSIPID-OUS: THE RED SNORE," he quipped while adding, "I am generally pro-Patrick Wilson and take no pleasure in reporting this."
Sorry to say that INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR is more like INSIPID-OUS: THE RED SNORE. I am generally pro-Patrick Wilson and take no pleasure in reporting this. But hey, not quite the worst movie I've seen this week: https://t.co/yCUjZlXSNu
— Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) July 7, 2023
What are fans saying?
Similar to the critics, fans seem to be having varied reactions to the movie in the early going. Lya Elyza, taking to Twitter, had mixed thoughts on the film, writing, "'Insidious: The Red Door' was okay. Great story for a closure. A bit slow at start. Overall its good." Certainly more positive than negative but not exactly glowing.
Insidious: The Red Door was okay. Great story for a closure. A bit slow at start. Overall its good. pic.twitter.com/UYx4sv0sPR
— LyaElyza (@Lyaelyza) July 6, 2023
A Twitter user going by the name of Luna had nothing but nice things to say about the latest "Insidious" entry. "As someone who grew up alongside these movies I'm really satisfied with this final entry," wrote Luna. "Patrick did a phenomenal job with this as his director debut! if the franchise is close to your heart, you'll definitely enjoy."
just finished #Insidious the red door. as someone who grew up alongside these movies I'm Really satisfied with this final entry. patrick did a phenomenal job with this as his director debut! if the franchise is close to your heart, you'll definitely enjoy 🖤
— luna (@mcumoon) July 6, 2023
Gerald Furnari kept it pretty simple but did not mince words, writing, "Do what you will this summer, but don't bother opening the red door until it hits streaming." The implication, of course, is that "The Red Door" is not worth the time or money required to make a trip to the theater (at least in their eyes). The Sony-backed film will eventually make its way onto Netflix, and they feel that's the way to go.
Do what you will this summer, but don't bother opening the red door until it hits streaming.
Full review on IG & LB#Insidious pic.twitter.com/0uLYMG5ZaT
— Gerald Furnari (@JERRYHORROR) July 6, 2023
"Insidious: The Red Door" is now playing in theaters.