Insidious: The Red Door Will Have More Dread Than Jump-Scares

Trailers for the film have revealed that Dalton, having forgotten about the events that led to his childhood coma, now thinks he's being plagued by nightmares. According to Patrick Wilson, the film that's being billed as the end of the Lamberts' story is set to be both frightening and emotional. "I can only approach this movie from the inside out, looking at what 10 years would do to Josh and [...] the rest of the family," Wilson wrote, "and looking at how we can make that scary and make that emotional." In addition to Wilson and Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne is also set to return as Dalton's mom Renai, and it seems likely that none of these three characters is safe this time around. Wilson confirmed as much: "If I'm doing this, it's going to get ugly for these characters."

Though the actor-turned-filmmaker is pretty transparent about wanting to differentiate himself from James Wan — whose red demon jump scare in the first film is among the most startling scenes in 21st-century horror — Wilson also noted the film isn't entirely void of heart-pounding moments. "There are certainly some very cool jump-scares," he added, "but I didn't want to emulate James, or be more like him. So there's a tonal dread." Dread, when done well, can be much scarier to me than a moment designed to catch audiences off-guard, so this sounds like a welcome change for a franchise whose prequel installments never quite garnered as much buzz as their predecessors.