Bob Marley: One Love Trailer: Kingsley Ben-Adir Stars As The Musical Icon In A New Biopic
Bob Marley didn't write lyrics as indelible as "Everything's gonna be alright" without firsthand knowledge of just how profoundly things could go wrong. The Reggae-singing icon, prominent Rastafarian, and outspoken political activist burned brightly as a generational star throughout his all-too-brief time at the center of the spotlight — which oftentimes required overcoming all sorts of adversity. Now, the larger-than-life legend is set to receive a buzzy biopic (you can read our impression of the first footage showcased at this year's CinemaCon here) charting his inspirations, difficulties, and tireless drive over the years to reach the top.
Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the unforgettable musician in the upcoming "Bob Marley: One Love," directed by "Joe Bell" and "King Richard" filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green. Although biopics can sometimes run the risk of coming across as a series of Wikipedia entries stretched thin over a two-hour runtime, "One Love" looks to reverse course by taking what we all knew and loved about Marley at various stages of his life and dig deep into one particularly fraught time in his life: an assassination attempt on him and his family in late 1976 at his Jamaican home on the eve of a symbolically important concert. The trailer, newly released by Paramount Pictures earlier this morning, puts Ben-Adir (who can currently be seen on Marvel's "Secret Invasion" series on Disney+) at the front and center of the action as he transforms into the legendary star. Check it out below!
Watch the Bob Marley: One Love trailer
Kingsley Ben-Adir certainly has experience portraying some of the most well-known figures the world has ever seen, having depicted both former President Barack Obama in the Showtime miniseries "The Comey Rule" in 2020 and Malcolm X in the brilliant "One Night in Miami." Now, he's adding the heavy responsibility of bringing Bob Marley to life in a feature-length celebration of his legacy and his efforts to spread a message of love and unity — particularly to the people in his home country of Jamaica.
Named after the hit single "One Love" in his debut studio album in 1965, "Bob Marley: One Love" comes from a script written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter and has been made with the direct participation of the late singer's surviving family, including his son Ziggy Marley as a producer on the project. Ben-Adir stars alongside a cast that features Lashana Lynch ("The Woman King," "No Time to Die," "Captain Marvel") as his wife Rita and actors James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall in various roles. "Bob Marley: One Love" comes to theaters January 12, 2024.
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.