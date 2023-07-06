Bob Marley: One Love Trailer: Kingsley Ben-Adir Stars As The Musical Icon In A New Biopic

Bob Marley didn't write lyrics as indelible as "Everything's gonna be alright" without firsthand knowledge of just how profoundly things could go wrong. The Reggae-singing icon, prominent Rastafarian, and outspoken political activist burned brightly as a generational star throughout his all-too-brief time at the center of the spotlight — which oftentimes required overcoming all sorts of adversity. Now, the larger-than-life legend is set to receive a buzzy biopic (you can read our impression of the first footage showcased at this year's CinemaCon here) charting his inspirations, difficulties, and tireless drive over the years to reach the top.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the unforgettable musician in the upcoming "Bob Marley: One Love," directed by "Joe Bell" and "King Richard" filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green. Although biopics can sometimes run the risk of coming across as a series of Wikipedia entries stretched thin over a two-hour runtime, "One Love" looks to reverse course by taking what we all knew and loved about Marley at various stages of his life and dig deep into one particularly fraught time in his life: an assassination attempt on him and his family in late 1976 at his Jamaican home on the eve of a symbolically important concert. The trailer, newly released by Paramount Pictures earlier this morning, puts Ben-Adir (who can currently be seen on Marvel's "Secret Invasion" series on Disney+) at the front and center of the action as he transforms into the legendary star. Check it out below!